EL PASO COUNTY — Admitted Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Dear was found mentally incompetent to stand trial by a judge on Monday.

Dear is charged with 179 counts, including murder and attempted murder, in connection with the November 27, 2015 shooting in Colorado Springs.

Dear has been held at the Colorado Mental Health Institute Pueblo since May 2016.

Last year a court ruled he can be forcibly medicated.

Dear’s next review is scheduled for January 9.