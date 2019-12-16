Road conditions worsen as snowstorm moves into southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS – Roads across southern Colorado iced over late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Several accidents have been reported on multiple roadways.

CSPD is on Accident Alert status as of 4:35PM, on December 15, 2019 due to inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to follow procedures for completing a counter (cold)report if involved in a non-injury accident. Be advised to drive at a safe speed for the conditions.@CSPDDutyLt — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) December 15, 2019

The City of Colorado Springs released this statement:

There is a City wide full call out in place as of 1515 today. Crews will be focusing on Primary roadways and will move to Secondary roadways afterwards. Roadways will become icy and difficult for travel. Caution is advised.

Other parts of the region are on accident alert as well. This statement from the Fountain Police Department:

Fountain, Colorado – On 12/15/19, at (1700 hours), the City of Fountain was placed on accident alert status. If you are involved in a traffic accident and there are no injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, both drivers are licensed and all vehicles involved are registered, please exchange information with the other party. Within 72 hours, please report it online at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information.

Pueblo also received a good amount of snow early Sunday.

Conditions are rapidly deteriorating in Southern Colorado. Roadways are icy and snowpacked. Stay home if you can or find a nice warm hotel room. Please use caution if traveling. #traveladvisory #weatheradvisory #ratonpass pic.twitter.com/6eATUdQDxx — CSP Pueblo (@CSP_Pueblo) December 16, 2019

According to FOX21 Meteorologist Valerie Mills snow started in southern locations Sunday morning then moved north into the Pikes Peak region.

There were periods of blowing snow and low visibility.

Some mountain peaks received up to a foot or two of snow fall from this long snow event that started on Thursday.

Officials want drivers to stay at home if possible. If you have to go out driving they recommend taking it extra slow and being aware of drivers sliding around you.

The snow isn’t expected to clear up late Monday morning.