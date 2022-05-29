ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Search and Rescue teams are responding to a rockfall and avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park.

According to the park, at approximately 9 a.m., a rockfall and avalanche were reported near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mt. Meeker. Three climbers were involved in the fall. RMNP Search and Rescue Team responded to the call. Multiple other agencies are assisting.

A female climber suffered minor injuries and is still on scene with the rescue crews. One male suffered severe injuries, and due to the nature of his condition search and rescue crews requested assistance from the Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base. The helicopter was used to extricate the man via a hoist operation.

The helicopter arrived at 2 p.m. and was successfully able to hoist the man during a brief weather window. The man was transferred to the Medical Center of the Rockies.

The search continues for the third man who is still missing in the area of the avalanche.

The avalanche was witnessed and reported by other climbers in the area.

A temporary flight restriction is in place as crews prepare for potential air operations.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has been forecasting snow in the mountains, and Trail Ridge Road was closed down to poor weather and road conditions in the higher elevations.

FOX31 has a crew on the way and this story will be updated as information becomes available.