COLORADO SPRINGS — Paravicini’s Italian Bistro brings the finest Italian cuisine to Colorado Springs.

Chef Franco Pisani opened the restaurant in April of 2003 AND has developed a menu featuring Italy’s regional specialties, classic Italian-American favorites as well as Chef Franco’s original creations.

Enjoy handcrafted cocktails, carefully selected wine or an impressive list of Italian liqueurs Apertivo & Digestivos with our homemade desserts.