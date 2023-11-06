(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The family of 14-year-old Oliveah Fransua, who was shot and killed in Pueblo, is now revealing Ring camera footage, showing what played out at the house moments after she died on Nov. 1.

“I’m so sorry, I’m so f****** sorry. I’m a f****** murder bro, I’m a f****** murderer,” the footage obtained by FOX21 shows Oliveah Fransua’s 15-year-old boyfriend apologizing in distress as he is getting taken into custody by police, the night Oliveah was found dead.

Oliveah’s mother, Christina Fransua, described the scene she discovered in her daughter’s room.

“My daughter was laying on her bed, unresponsive with a gunshot to the back of her head, and he [Oliveah’s boyfriend] was standing up with the gun in his hand,” Christina said.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, no arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing homicide investigation.

The Fransua family is in a state of shock, as they had cared for Oliveah’s boyfriend as their own child, believing him to be a good kid. According to the family, they gained full custody of him in April, because he would have otherwise been put in the foster care system. Christina expressed her grief, not ruling out that her daughter’s death could have been an accident.

“We were raising him and loving him [Oliveah’s boyfriend] and treating him as our own, you know? So in a way, I kind of lost two kids in one night, you know, I hurt. I’m heartbroken,” said Christina.

The loss of Oliveah has left an irreplaceable void in the Fransua family.

Christina spoke of the pain they feel every day, stating, “We can’t even come in this room without really looking at it and just see it as a normal room… now we see my daughter on the bed dead.”

Oliveah’s father, Richard Fransua, was deeply affected by the tragedy, saying his voice is almost gone because of the pain.

“I scream from the bottom of my belly over the sight of her… She was my best friend… I just don’t want it to be this way,” said Richard.

Oliveah was a vibrant 14-year-old who had dreams of becoming a cosmetologist. She was a freshman at Paragon Learning Center and was known for her self-confidence and sense of style.

“She dressed beautifully. Her makeup was always done, and her hair was always done. It didn’t matter if she was staying home or going anywhere… If she was given a chance, she would’ve strived hard and far with her life. She was a go-getter,” Christina fondly remembered her daughter.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the Fransua family, as they plan to move out of the house where this tragic event occurred, a place they can no longer bear to live. Donations can be made at this link: Fundraiser for Christina Fransua by Leah Cancino : Oliveah Fransua (gofundme.com)

The Fransua family is now faced with the daunting task of moving forward while keeping Oliveah’s spirit alive.

“When you see a butterfly, think of her, when you see the sunset and the sunrise, think of her… I love you [Oliveah], and one day we’ll see each other again,” Christina said.