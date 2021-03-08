“The longer he stalls, the longer it takes to get to the police”: Closing statements begin in Donthe Lucas murder trial

PUEBLO, Colo. — Early on Monday morning in a Pueblo County courtroom, the defense team for accused murderer Donthe Lucas rested, choosing not to call any witnesses to the stand.

Donthe Lucas is accused in the 2013 disappearance and murder of his pregnant, one-time girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling. He has pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the crime.

Schelling’s body has never been found, despite years of searches in several areas of the state.

She was last seen on the night of February 4, 2013. She’d driven, that night, from the Denver area to the southside Walmart in Pueblo, where she intended to meet Lucas.

Over the last two weeks, the prosecution has interviewed a host of witnesses, including Schelling’s parents, her friends and co-workers, and a variety of forensic experts.

Laura Saxton walks out of the Pueblo County Courthouse in March of 2021.

In the proseuction’s closing statements, they pointed to the amount of time Lucas would have had – between the time Schelling was discovered missing to the time she was killed: five days, they said.

They accused Lucas of sending deceptive texts to Schelling’s friends and family from the dead woman’s phone.

“He’s stalling. He’s stalling friends, he’s stalling the family, he’s stalling coworkers,” a prosecuting attorney said to the jury. “Why? Because the longer he stalls, the longer is takes to get to the police so they can do their job.”

And they pointed to a strained relationship between Schelling and Lucas, made even more fraught by the news of Schelling’s pregnancy.

“We don’t ask you to guess or assume they were arguing at the pregnancy,” prosecutors said. “We don’t ask you to assume what the relationship is like… you can see and read for yourself that there was stress and contention and arguing,” they continued, referring to a heated exchange of text messages which were presented to the court earlier in trial.

On of the defense’s strategies during this trial, has been to point to the lack of a body, the lack of a crime scene, and the lack of blood or evidence of trauma.

“The most intimate and personal way to extinguish a life is wrapping two hands around a person’s neck,” the prosecution said Monday. “Gripping their trachea, restricting their air, restricting their oxygen.”

The defense’s closing statement is expected shortly.

At the outset of trial, the judge issued a decorum which does not allow media to record audio or video, take still pictures, or live report (i.e. reporters may not Tweet information from inside the courthouse).

This article will be updated.