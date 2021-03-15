RIGHT NOW: Body discovered on Midway Ranch Road in Colorado Springs

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to the discovery of a body in the area of Old Pueblo Road.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene in the 1600 block of Midway Ranch Road, where they reported a body has been found.

A spokesperson for EPSO said the call came in at about 1:30 p.m. after someone saw the body of an adult on the side of the roadway.

As of yet, no details have been released regarding the person’s gender, the circumstances of their death, or how long the body had been on scene before its discovery.

The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

EPSO responding to a deceased body found on Old Pueblo Road. PIO is 45 minutes out. Media staging at Hanover and Old Pueblo road. #OldPuebloRoadInvestigation pic.twitter.com/Xjq963hrM4 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 15, 2021

A FOX21 news crew is on scene now.

This article will be updated.