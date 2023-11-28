(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Monday, Nov. 27 the City of Pueblo and the Pueblo Rescue Mission held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City’s newest warming shelter.

The Pueblo Rescue Mission recently purchased the location at 710 West 4th Street on Tuesday, Nov. 23, through Community Development Block Grant funds.

The Pueblo Rescue Mission will call the second location the “Lighthouse Campus.”

“The purchase of this second location for the Pueblo Rescue Mission provides a permanent solution to the warming shelter needs in our City,” said Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar. “The Pueblo Rescue Mission has offered a permanent shelter location since 2020, but this additional building purchase allows for overflow and more accommodations for those in need during the cold, winter months.”

Courtesy: City of Pueblo

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Jeff Zide

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Jeff Zide

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Jeff Zide

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Jeff Zide

The Lighthouse Campus started offering emergency shelter on Friday, Nov. 24, in accordance with the emergency declaration which goes through Wednesday, Nov. 30 from Mayor Nick Gradisar.

The City said intake to the shelter begins each night at 6:30 p.m. with a morning exit determined by the weather. Pets are welcome to the shelter but must be crated by the owner and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The shelter will also offer services to those in need, including mental health, addiction and recovery services.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide for more individuals needing emergency shelter in the community through the CBDG funds granted by the City of Pueblo,” said Executive Director of the Pueblo Rescue Mission Melanie Rapier. “We want to thank the CBDG committee, Mayor Nick Gradisar, and the four members of City Council who voted to approve this funding, Lori Winner, Dennis Flores, Vicente Martinez Ortega, and Larry Atencio.”