Reward offered for information about burglary at Woodland Park Gun Store

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers has partnered with Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) to offer an award for information about a burglary that would lead to an arrest.

Officers were called on Monday, just after 4 a.m., to a burglary alarm at Alpine Firearms, which is

located at 102 W. Midland Avenue. Police said they found two of the business’ windows had been smashed, but the perpetrator(s) was no longer on scene.

After reviewing the store’s surveillance video officers determined two suspects: a man and a woman had smashed the windows and entered the store. Once inside, they took a rifle and various handgun ammunition.

WPPD describes the man as armed and dangerous.

According to police, the pair drove off in a maroon-colored SUV, possibly a Volvo, and traveled eastbound on Highway 24.

Courtesy of WPPD

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is teaming up with WPPD to find the people responsible for this crime. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Individuals may submit information safely and anonymously through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers online at crimestop.net, the P3 app, by calling 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Questions regarding the crime itself should be directed to WPPD, or dial 911 in an emergency.