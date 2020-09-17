Return of live music: Pop Up Concert in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic will present a Pop Up Concert at the Pikes Peak Center Outdoor Amphitheater at 6:30 – 7 p.m. featuring Beethoven’s Ode to Joy from his 9th Symphony.

This is Beethoven’s 250th birthday year.

The Pop Up Concert hopes for the return of live music to the community. Conductor Thomas Wilson will lead the orchestra in a short concert that is free and open to the public.

Seating is not provided but lawn chairs are welcome and social distance must be maintained. No restrooms will be available.

This is the first time the Colorado Springs Philharmonic has performed since February. Usually, there are 70 people in the ensemble but for the pop-up concert, there are only 30 musicians to follow social distancing guidelines.

The musicians have been practicing individually and they just want to share the music with the community.

“I’m hoping there is a moment we acknowledge each other we’ve missed playing for them and they’ve missed play for us,” said Jeremy Van Hoy, Base Trombonist Colorado Springs Philharmonic. “It might be a short moment or a long moment it’s unpredictable but I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it.”

There are around 30 musicians in tonight’s ensemble. They haven’t rehearsed or even played together since the end February because of COVID. They expect things tonight to go smooth because they are professionals and they want the community to come out and enjoy. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/IhsQBOfGz1 — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) September 17, 2020

The musicians plan to play only two sets and wrap up at 7 p.m. They hope to have more pop up concerts in the future.