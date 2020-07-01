2020 Colorado Primary Elections: AP calls race for Hickenlooper

COLORADO SPRINGS — Primary elections ballots are due Tuesday by 7 p.m.

After that time, results will begin to update on this page.

7:30 p.m. The Associated Press has released an update stating former Governor John Hickenlooper has won the Democratic Senate primary in Colorado. Hickenlooper faced off against Andrew Romanoff, president of Mental Health Colorado.

And, in El Paso County, the hotly contested 4th Judicial Attorney race, seems to have been clinched by Senior Deputy District Attorney Michael Allen, who ran against El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller.

First results posted in El Paso County. Early but not huge lead for Michael Allen, the DA office vet against Mark Waller, county commissioner pic.twitter.com/vU0XC1SyKE — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) July 1, 2020

This article will update after polls close on Tuesday at 7 p.m.