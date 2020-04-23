Restaurants take delivery into their own hands amid app and website charges

COLORADO SPRINGS – The financial impact restaurants have endured has put the industry consistently at the top of Colorado’s weekly unemployment reports.

Dine-in services are banned amid the COVID–19 pandemic and have diminished what restaurants make on the front-end. Now, they’re trying to stop losing cash on the back end, by starting to deliver their own food.

“It’s a much cheaper option if [customers] want to call in for a delivery and we’ll deliver it ourselves because they are not paying that 15 percent markup,” said Andrew Shah, the founder, and owner of Shah’s Kabob and Gyro in Pueblo.

The markup Shah reffers to is what he has to charge orders placed on third-party delivery apps or websites.

He showed FOX21 the break down of a $42.71 bill he charges the customer. Taxes account for $3.02 of the order, then $5.95 for a marketing commission, $3.97 for a delivery fee, and $1.60 for a processing fee. He estimates that order costs about $14 for the food, then he pays employees, rent for the building, and various other bills. Shah estimates he’s losing money.

“For certain things that we’re doing with this delivery service, we’re probably losing money, ” said Kelly Bubach, the owner of Urban Steam in Colorado Springs.

On orders they do make a profit on, Bubach estimates its no more than three percent, compared to normal margins of up to 12 or 20 percent during the best of times.

Bubach estimates the marketing commission takes up to 15 percent of a customer’s charge, delivery commission and fees are around another 10-15 percent, and processing fees added on brings things to around a third of an orders’ total.

“I’ll take the hit here and there in order to get in front of people and I think a lot of restaurants are in the same boat,” Bubach explained. “They’ll do whatever they can right now and they’ll spend money to gain audience share.”

Bubach says during the peak times for all restaurants deliveries from food delivery platform can take hours. They have called to offer customers the chance to pick it up and get it sooner or send their own employees to deliver the food and figure out financials on the back end.

“We have to be creative, we have to be flexible, we have to be innovative, we have to roll with the punches here and figure this out. We are in front of a new audience and we need to wow them,” he said.

The two predominant food delivery companies in Southern Colorado are Grubhub and Doordash. In respective statements, both companies point to things like community relief funds, charity donations, and cutting commission costs in an effort to help independently owned restaurants. Doordash has cut its marketing commission in half through May and Grubhub points to up $100 million in deferrals for its equivalent fee.

“We know these are tough times for independent restaurants, and we deeply value the feedback we hear from owners. Our mission since we were founded in 2004 has been to connect hungry diners with great, local restaurants. Owners select the services they want from us and only pay a commission when we generate an online sale.” Grubhub statement

Shah has been on both sites for some time now. He said before the majority of his business moved to online and take-out, the sales were not from digital platforms was fairly minuscule. The last six weeks have been some of the busiest for Shah, yet he can’t afford the dip he is seeing in his profits.

“It hits us hard,” Shah said. “Did I want to get rid of Grubhub? No, I like that we were getting business from them, but ultimately when you look at the numbers, you’re losing. You’re losing money.”

Shah is starting with one dedicated delivery person and will adjust as business needs. It comes with a $4 charge in Pueblo and $6 for the rest of Pueblo County.

Bubach is looking into buying branded cars for his staff to deliver in and considering extending to later weekend hours. He hopes to use third-party delivery services to reach new customers.

“I’m taking initiative and we are going to take that platform on and we are going to own it and we are going to do a better job and we are going to make customers happy and keep ourselves alive,” Bubach said.