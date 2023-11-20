(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Several restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day across Southern Colorado. Scroll through the options below to find your family’s favorite spot! Be sure to click through the options as some restaurants require or highly suggest making reservations.
- Cracker Barrel: location hours vary, will be serving a special Thanksgiving menu.
- Golden Corral: location hours vary, will be serving a Thanksgiving buffet.
- Black-eyed Pea: open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be serving its Thanksgiving Day Menu.
- ViewHouse: open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be serving a Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet.
- Romano’s Macaroni Grill: location hours vary, will be serving a three-course roasted turkey dinner.
- Springs Orleans (Colorado Springs): open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be serving a special, all-you-can-eat, Thanksgiving Day menu.
- Cliff House (Manitou Springs): seating times from Noon to 6 p.m. and features a special Thanksgiving Menu.
- Wines of Colorado (Cascade): open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will be serving a Thanksgiving menu.
- Wackadoo Brewing (Colorado Springs): open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will be hosting a Friendsgiving Potluck from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. where free food is donated by volunteers and the brewery.
- Black Bear Diner: open on Thanksgiving beginning at 11 a.m., and offering a special menu.
If you know of other restaurants open on Thanksgiving, let us know and we’ll add them to the list! Comment on our Facebook post or send us an email at news@fox21news.com.
FOX21 News will update this article with restaurants as we get them.