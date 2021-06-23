Restaurants making adjustments to combat increases in food and supply costs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Governor Jared Polis recently signed an extension on a bill that allows restaurants to continue doing alcohol take-out for the next four years. Gov. Polis said booze-to-go served as a lifeline for restaurants during the pandemic but even with this extension restaurants are still trying to stay afloat.

“You know at one of my restaurants we are raising prices next week $5- $6 a plate, something we haven’t done in five years,” local restaurant owner Joe Campana said.

Even at full capacity, shortages continue to affect the industry across the board, restaurants say employees are nowhere to be found and food costs and other supplies are soaring.

“We try to be fair about everything, so if we had to pay a huge amount more we may increase the prices a bit,” ICONS Owner John Wolfe said.

However, some places are already taking action. Places like Dos Santos and White Pie are including a fee on customers’ checks they say helps their back of house. 520 Street Car overhauled their menu to make it more cost-efficient and others are being forced to get rid of happy hour and some menu items completely.

“Our meat, for instance, fillet mignon went up from $11 a pound to $38 which we can’t sell that and we don’t even want to offer that,” Campana said.

Gov. Polis extension comes after the state stepped in and allowed to go alcohol as a way to combat the effects of the pandemic.

“That was huge for us during COVID we did a lot of to-go drinks and food a lot especially during the winter,” Wolfe said.

Gov. Polis believes the extension is here to stay, but some owners say there are still some underlying costs.

“I mean it’s a good idea- but does it help… us not really. I mean we still have to pay for to-go stuff and no more liability by offering to-go drinks. It will be with us for a long time. You know in Cork and Cast my bartender said I think in the last year we had two people ask for to-go drinks so it’s not that big of a deal for us,” Campana said.