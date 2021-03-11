Restaurant Report Card: Western Omelette to stay in its original home

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, we have an update from the folks at Western Omelette in Colorado Springs, after they held a big campaign to raise enough money to keep their original building from being sold to a developer.

Western Omelette has spent 29 years in the same spot at 16 South Walnut Street.

“It was disheartening that my family’s business was going to come to an end,” said general manager Angel Borders.

The Borders family started a desperate campaign to raise money when the landlord warned them that the building was at risk of being purchased by a developer.

Border expressed, “We’re so thankful for all of the different people who did help us. Yeah, we could’ve moved, but for some reason, this is the only location that has made it, so that’s why we’ve been here for 29 years.”

They needed to come up with $550,000 in just 30 days to buy the building themselves, but unfortunately fell short.

“It was scary. It was sad and we were ready to release the news,” said Borders.

But the story doesn’t end here for the breakfast staple.

Borders said, “We were down to two days, and it was actually a really good friend of my grandpa’s that reached out and said he could help us hold the note until we could get additional financing.”

It’s the outpouring of support from the community that proves this will always be home for Western Omelette.

“We are so much more than just servers or cooks. I mean, the people here will come in and tell us their whole life story, and we know them personally, and I know it’s somewhere they didn’t want to see go,” said Borders.

For those who donated to the campaign, as promised, you can either get your money back or use it as store credit. For all of the anonymous donations they received, those proceeds are going to pay for the meals of veterans and neighbors experiencing homelessness.