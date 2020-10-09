Restaurant Report Card: Two new outbreaks at El Paso County restaurants

El Paso County Public Health is reporting two new Coronavirus outbreaks at restaurants in the county.

Five employees have tested positive at MacKenzie’s Chop House located at 128 S. Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs.

The health department posted the outbreak on its database on Oct. 8 but reports the outbreak was confirmed on Oct. 4.

Another outbreak confirmed at Domino’s Pizza located at 481 W. Hwy. 105, Unit 200 in Monument, after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

El Paso County Public Health posting the outbreak on its database on Oct. 7 but reports the outbreak was confirmed on Oct. 4.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an outbreak means two or more confirmed cases in one facility within two weeks.

The state health department says a COVID-19 outbreak is considered over when 28 days have passed with no new illness.

After an outbreak, public health assesses the facility’s current practices and gives recommendations. Then the restaurant has to implement those measures.

Finally, the facility submits a final outbreak report to the health department, once the outbreak is considered over.