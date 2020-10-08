Restaurant Report Card: Possible exposure to COVID-19 at Pueblo restaurant

Pueblo, Colo. — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is notifying customers of the Sunset Inn located at 2808 Thatcher Avenue of a possible exposure to COVID-19. The exposure time frame is from Oct. 1 to Oct.6.

“Anyone who visited the Sunset Inn between Oct. 1 and Oct. 6 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for at least 14 days after being at the location,” said Randy Evetts, director of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “The Sunset Inn is following public health guidelines to clean and disinfect their business and assist in the contact tracing. We appreciate their cooperation and concern for their community,” stated Evetts.

According to the health department, during the contact tracing investigation, it was found customers did not provide accurate or complete contact information when signing in on the COVID-19 onsite screening form when arriving at the restaurant. Because of this, public health is not able to identify everyone who may have been exposed at Sunset Inn.

Three employees tested positive for COVID-19 over a 14 day period which according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, is an outbreak. The outbreak was confirmed on Oct. 7. The health department says, at this time, Sunset Inn has implemented all Public Health recommendations and has closed for 72 hours and will conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection before reopening.

According to Public Health, individuals who were at Sunset Inn during this time frame, showing any symptoms, even mild, should remain at home, contact their health care provider, and get tested. Free testing is available at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, West Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturday this weekend.