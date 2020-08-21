Restaurant Report Card: Balancing a new business & at-home schooling, meet Two Folks Bread

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, juggling at-home learning and full-time jobs is something many families are navigating right now.

But for Hannelore Zellmer and her husband Mark, it could mean putting a pause on their bread-baking dreams, just as the dough is starting to rise.

“Being a teacher, and a mom, and having a full-time job, it’s just near impossible,” said Zellmer.

The Zellmers started a fresh-baked bread delivery service out of their home last fall, known as Two Folks Bread in Colorado Springs.

“He taught me how to do this and hit was not easy to learn,” said Zellmer.

Right now, she does all the baking, while Mark works a plumbing job.

Zellmer said, “We do Tuesday and Thursday deliveries between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m., and basically, our weekly special will change each week.”

Once the pandemic started, Zellmer decided to home school her children, so Two Folks Bread was put on the back burner.

“I pulled them out of online school because I just don’t really want them sitting in front of a screen for four hours a day,” said Zellmer.

This summer, she fired the oven back up and is baking about 20 loaves a week for customers across the city.

Zellmer said, “When I picked back up this summer, I feel like I’m going full force into it.”

But now that school is starting up again, she’s trying to find a balance.

“I’m figuring out how to juggle four hours of home school, plus my bread, which is pretty much full time with deliveries and everything,” said Zellmer.

Like her children’s education, Zellmer is hoping that when it’s home-made, it can still rise like a perfect loaf of bread.

Zellmer said, “When it comes down to it, it’s your kids first, and normally if they were in school, I’d be able to keep going.”

Each Two Folks Bread loaf is $8 a piece, and they offer drop boxes for your doorstep, where they place your bread until you get home.

Follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or order through their website.