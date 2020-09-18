Restaurant Report Card: 10 COVID-19 Safety All-Stars in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, there have been no new Coronavirus outbreaks at Pueblo restaurants since Aug. 6 and the mayor announced some COVID-19 safety all-stars.

Ten Pueblo businesses that have received “exemplary status” during site visits that monitor COVID-19 violations got a virtual pat on the back from Mayor Nick Gradisar.

“These businesses are doing a fantastic job keeping customers and staff safe. I hope to see all our Pueblo businesses on this list to show Colorado that Pueblo is leading the economic fight against COVID-19.”

Out of 300 visits to Pueblo businesses by The COVID-19 Education and Compliance Technician Team, which is managed by code enforcement, 191 had no violations. The team handed out 351 violations. The two biggest citations seen were 73 mask violations, and 61 employee screening issues.

All citations are referred to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment as they are the only agency that can give out COVID-19 fines or take legal action. The COVID-19 Education and Compliance Technician Program is run under Pueblo Code Enforcement through a CARES Act grant.