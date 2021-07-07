Rescue underway on Crestone Needle

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A search is underway for a hiker in Custer County on Crestone Needle.

The Custer County SAR said the person is off-route and became cliffed out at 13,050′, west of the standard route. DFPC’s Canon City Helitack is assisting.

The search and rescue team said they cannot emphasize enough, the need for advanced route-finding skills and navigational tools when attempting this peak.

Please see our new GIS project, posted on our website at www.custersar.org, select ‘Rescue Patterns’, and plan accordingly.

Also – Buy a CORSAR card before you head out in Colorado’s backcountry!