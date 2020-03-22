Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes first US senator to test positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes the first US senator to test positive for coronavirus, (COVID-19) according to a tweet sent on Sunday from his twitter account.

According to his Twitter account, Rand Paul does not have any symptoms and “was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.”

The tweet says he is feeling fine and is in quarantine, as of Sunday.

“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul.”

