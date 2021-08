A satellite photo from Maxar Technologies shows swarms of people on the tarmac at Kabul International Airport, also known as Hamid Karzai International Airport, Monday Aug. 16, 2021. Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of the capital’s airport on Monday as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban seized power with stunning speed. Some clung to the side of a U.S. military transport plane before takeoff, in a widely shared video that captured the sense of desperation as America’s 20-year war comes to a chaotic end. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Representative Jason Crow tweeted today the following message to constituents:

We are receiving many calls from people in Afghanistan or people who know someone in Afghanistan trying to evacuate.



We are doing everything we can to help. Please visit my website for resources⬇️ and to submit names of people seeking evacuation.https://t.co/xyURy3RegA — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) August 17, 2021

The link embedded in the tweet follows to a PDF document with the representative’s letterhead sharing resources for Coloradans who are looking to help others return back to the U.S., volunteer for airport pick up, apartment setups or meals to Afghans, help provide transportation, housing and more, etc.

