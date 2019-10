OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — On Tuesday night the Otero County Sheriff confirms that around 6:30 p.m. reports of power outages were throughout Otero and into Bent Counties.

The cause of the power outages is unknown and utility crews are working on the issues.

Black Hill Energy said there are about 6800 customers affected in Rocky Ford, Colorado.

