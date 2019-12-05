Reported bomb threat evacuates Walmart in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — The Monument Police investigated an incident that happened Wednesday afternoon at the Walmart off Jackson Creek Parkway.

Police said around 2:17 p.m. there was a report about a possible bomb inside the Walmart. Police evacuated the building and could not locate a device.

Around 5 p.m. the police gave an all-clear and employees were allowed back into the building.

Please avoid the area of Jackson Creek Parkway & Leather Chaps Drive due to emergency police activity in the area. — Town of Monument, CO (@townofmonument) December 4, 2019

Tri-Lakes Fire, Monument Police Department, Palmer Lake Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado Springs Police Department responded. Three EOD K-9’s went through the building to locate any potential explosive devices.

Police are reviewing surveillance video.

Shoppers were evacuated and the store has been closed for several hours.

