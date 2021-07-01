Report: The Woodland Park ‘Police Department is dire and only can be improved with DeYoung’s termination’

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Following a meeting with the city manager, city of Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung retired from his position in a letter dated July 1, 2021. The meeting came at the conclusion of an investigation into workplace conduct initiated in May 2021.

The final executive report from the investigation found numerous examples where city workplace conduct policies were violated by DeYoung. The report noted situations where several department employees were subject to gender bias, harassment and intimidation, particularly toward females. The report concluded the state of the police department is dire and can only be improved with DeYoung’s termination.

“Our officers dedicate their lives to protecting our community every day. They deserve to do so without having to live in fear of their own command staff. We cannot and will not tolerate gender bias or discrimination or harassment of any kind within our police department or city as a whole,” said City Manager Michael Lawson.

DeYoung was put on routine administrative leave on May 13, 2021, following the filing of a workplace conduct complaint filed against him by Woodland Park Police officer. A third party consultant, JEH Consulting, LLC, was hired to conduct an investigation of the complaint.

The workplace conduct investigation is separate from a criminal investigation opened by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation in early June. The investigation remains active and the city does not have an update on that investigation at this time.

Although no charges have been filed at this time, Commanders Ryan Holzwarth and Andy Leibbrand, have been placed on routine paid administrative leave while the investigation proceeds. These are the only two commanders at the Woodland Park Police Department.

The city is now in the process of hiring an Interim Chief of Police. The decision on an Interim Chief will be forthcoming over the next few weeks.