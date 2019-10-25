Report: Roman Catholic Clergy Sexual Abuse of Children in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

It was only in 2002 when the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops took steps to protect children from sexual abuse.

A report by the Attorney General studied 70 years of reported sexual abuse across the state, but 83 pages put the spotlight on Colorado Springs and Pueblo, where the most recent report of abuse came in just last month.

“The numbers and the stories are painful,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said.

The Colorado Springs Diocese had at least two sexually abused victims between 1980 and 1986, and those victims reported in 1993 and 1988 but Colorado law did not mandate clergy reporting of child sex abuse incidents at that time.

Pueblo Diocese received no allegations of child sex abuse between 1969 and 1975, but there are at least 13 allegations between 2002 and 2019. Only 4 were reported to the police.

This data set includes incidents of substantiated child sex abuse and does not include the two incidents of substantiated misconduct with minors within the Pueblo Diocese.

According to the AG’s report, the last time the Pueblo Diocese failed to follow Colorado’s mandatory reporting law was almost 10 years ago. It followed the law in reporting two allegations of clergy child sex abuse it received in September.

Below is how victims reported a sexual encounter with a church worker in the past.

The Colorado Springs Diocese has its own Office of Child and Youth Protection with associated programs. The Pueblo Diocese created policies including the Diocese of Pueblo Sexual Misconduct Policy and the Diocese of Pueblo Protocol for Diocesan Review Board.

Both Pueblo and Colorado Springs Diocese have a Safe Environmental Training Program to provide to all adult members working with children before interacting with them.

All new church workers for Colorado Springs must go through a criminal history background check, plus they’re required to take updated training on a yearly basis. For Pueblo, it is every five years.

In Colorado Springs the process was supposed to look like this. A Victim Assistance Coordinator would listen to the allegations of abuse or neglect of a child and report it to the appropriate authority and the Bishop.

In Pueblo, the coordinator would report allegations to law enforcement and the Vicar for Clergy.

In both cases, investigative teams would present the facts to a review board. The Review Board would advise the Bishop who would ultimately decide what actions to take.

Changes are in store.

The Attorney General wants improvement in the investigation process and record keeping. He wants the church to look out for the well-being of the victims, make sure there is accountability for predators and transparency in the process.

“By telling everyone’s story and having a full account we can best learn from and address this wrong-doing. If people can come forward who haven’t yet, we will have a more full account of what happened,” Attorney General Weiser said.

He demanded an effective evaluation of how the diocese will prevent, investigate, document, and make decisions about sex abuse allegations. No excuses.

The Attorney General’s Office sent recommendations hoping both Diocese can install a solid foundation so the public can rely on to ensure safety.

5 recommendations for the Pueblo Diocese:

Office of Independent Review

Safe Environment Coordinator/Victim Assistance Coordinator Improvements

Audit Function

Diocesan Review Board Improvements

Training Improvements, compliance with mandatory reporting laws

6 recommendations for the Colorado Springs Diocese:

Office of Child and Youth Protection Improvements

Audit Function

Victim Assistance Coordinator Improvements

Review Board Improvements

Training Improvements, compliance with mandatory reporting laws

From these recommendations the Attorney General says the response to an allegation that a priest sexually abused a child must be focused on the well being of the victim, preventing other children from being victimized, absolute adherence to applicable local, state and federal laws, thorough and organized record-keeping, a diocese-initiated investigation, action in response to the investigation.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse know that there’s help out there. You can contact Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255 or Text “TALK” to 38255.