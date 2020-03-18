Report: Colorado Economy to take significant hit amid COVID—19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS—The signs were coming before the virus had. Colorado’s hot economy has been booming in a near-nine year streak of growth, but projections from state economists show that ride may be ending.

“Seeing the numbers, the projections on the paper was hard,” said Rep. Daneya Esgar, a Democrat from Pueblo that chairs the state legislature’s Joint Budget Committee.

The state makes economic forecasts every quarter for the upcoming fiscal year. The first sign the economy was showing signs of slowing was in December’s report. Esgar said it showed revenues around $300 million less than the previous forecast, projecting a $7 million surplus for the state’s General Fund in the fiscal year 2020-21.

Monday, the forecast from the Office of State Planning and Budget swung another $300 million down, with a projection of a $274 budget shortfall. The “downside” projection shows a worst-case of a $2.6 Billion dollar deficit, similar to multi-billion drops in revenue during the 2008 recession.

Esgar said it means tough decisions ahead, particularly as Governor Jared Polis has pushed for more state-funded preschool spots and fellow Democrats have pushed for paid family leave.

“At this point, it’s way too early and premature to be talking about new ideas or any new programs being funded this year, given the forecast we’ve been given,” Esgar said. “We really want to be diligent that we are going through and making sure that people have what they need to thrive in Colorado, even through a pandemic.”

Monday, Governor Polis ordered the closing of dine-in restaurants, theaters, bars, and gyms for 30 days just days after he ordered ski resorts closed for at least a week. Combined with the cheap price of oil on the global market, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Economist Tatiana Bailey says, two key pieces of Colorado’s economy are going to suffer.

“Luckily we are not a Texas or a North Dakota that is completely reliant but [on oil and gas], but that may be a shock that lasts longer than the Coronavirus so, unfortunately, those two we know are going to get hit in the state as well,” said Tatiana Bailey, PhD.

Bailey sees the fix in help from the federal government to people who are laid off, furloughed, or otherwise unemployed because the virus has shut down their industry. She points to some cities that have barred evictions during this pandemic as a way to support people in very vulnerable situations.

“We have to take care of the basic necessities first. We have to make sure that people are feeling secure about food, feeling secure about housing, and doing the right things to contain this virus.” Bailey said.

COVID—19 has been commonly referred to in the context of the 1918-19 Spanish Flu epidemic that killed millions. It also caused a severe seven-month recession, according to Bailey. As the Dow Jones Industrial was hanging around 29,000 points in February, down now around 21,000 after closing Tuesday, the parallels have become more intense to her.

“We’re that much more interconnected so, that hurts us from a public health perspective, but also from a financial perspective. The contagion is not just for disease, it’s also for markets.” Bailey said.

Bailey points to Colorado’s diverse economy and educated population as a reason to believe the state will whether to the post-coronavirus economy well with a strong economy. A prediction lawmakers are banking on.

“It’s something we’re going to deal with and it’s something we’re going to work through and we’ll be okay,” said Esgar.