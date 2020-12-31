Reopening the economy; Governor Polis pushes to reduce restrictions on counties in ‘Level Red’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday night that he is asking the state health department to move all Colorado counties currently under “Level Red” restrictions to “Level Orange” restrictions starting Monday, Jan. 4.

Here is the current map of counties in Colorado based on the COVID-19 dial:

Polis applauded Coloradans for “stepping up” and taking action to limit the spread of the virus following a late-fall surge in cases.

“In reviewing the data, Colorado has been in a sustained decline for 13 days, and only 73% of ICU beds statewide are in use,” the governor said via Twitter.

A number of changes will take place under the less strict restrictions. They include:

Indoor dining will be permitted again. Capacity will be capped at 25% or 50 people, whichever is number is smaller.

Personal gatherings of up to 10 people (from no more than two households) will be allowed.

Last call for alcohol is moved from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., although bars will remain closed.

Gyms can operate at 25% capacity or up to 25 people indoors. Currently, gym capacities are capped at 10% or 10 people per room.

“I’m excited that we have thus far successfully avoided another lockdown. To save lives, maybe even your own, it is more important than ever that Coloradans not gather outside their household to celebrate the New Year, and to continue to take basic steps to protect themselves and others, like wearing masks, only interacting with your own households, and staying 6ft apart from others when in public,” the governor said in a statement.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will decide whether to implement Polis’ request.