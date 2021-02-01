Renters Rights: When your water is discolored

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s a state law that every landlord is required to fulfill certain requirements that make the rental property fit for human habitation.

(Colorado Revised Statutes § 38-12-503 called the Warranty of Habitability)

If the premises become legally uninhabitable based on the above criteria, the tenant may have

several options:

• Terminate lease

• Injunctive relief (repairs required by court)

• Defense to nonpayment of rent

• Damages claim (rent reduction and other expenses)

However you are required to go through certain processes first.

FOX21 spoke to David McDivitt to see what your rights are.

“I would be putting my landlord on notice from day one it’s not just catching them in the hall,” said McDivitt. “There is a preferred process and that is to send certified mail. It gives you proof your letter got to where it wanted to go. The property managers have certain responsibilities that trigger upon receipt of that notice.”

The City of Colorado Springs also has similar minimum housing standards as contained in our City Code 6.12.301-6.12.306. However, the City told me Neighborhood Services only enforces these minimum standards below, and the Colorado Warranty of Habitability Act is not a law enforced by any agency. It is a basis for civil pursuits.

6.12.301: BASIC EQUIPMENT AND FACILITIES: It shall be unlawful for any person to occupy as owner-occupant or to lease to another for occupancy any dwelling or dwelling unit which does not comply with the following requirements: D. Every kitchen sink, lavatory basin and bathtub or shower required under the provisions of subsections A, B and C of this section shall be properly connected with both hot and cold water lines. G. Every dwelling shall have supplied water heating facilities which are properly installed, are maintained in safe and good working condition, are properly connected with the hot water lines required under the provisions of subsection D of this section, and are capable of heating water to a temperature of not less than one hundred twenty degrees Fahrenheit (120°F). The supplied water heating facilities shall be capable of meeting the requirements of this subsection when the dwelling or dwelling unit heating facilities required under the provisions of subsection 6.12.302E of this part are not in operation. 6.12.305: MAINTENANCE: D. Every plumbing fixture, water and waste pipe shall be properly installed and maintained in good sanitary working condition, free from defects, leaks and obstructions. Colorado Springs City Code

The City of Colorado Springs Community Development Division is pleased to offer more “Renter Rights 101” informational sessions in 2021. In collaboration with Colorado Legal Services, The Justice Center and Pikes Peak Library District, the community development division is offering five free online workshops to educate renters on the rights and responsibilities that come with renting a home.

A Lawyer with Colorado Legal Services will address a wide variety of topics such as lease basics, reasonable accommodations and modifications, Fair Housing Act protections, deposits, repairs, and eviction. The Justice Center, Pikes Peak Library District and City staff will share local resources and materials available on housing issues.

Meeting information and how a sign up for future workshops will be available at JusticeCenterCOS.org/renters-rights.

· March 30, 6-8 p.m.

· May 18, 6-8 p.m.

· August 24, 6-8 p.m.

· November 9, 6-8 p.m.