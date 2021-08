COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Justice Center is holding a free event in Acacia Park this Saturday, August 21 providing renters and landlords with free workshops on evictions during COVID, communication, and reasonable accommodations.

Free one-on-one advice from a lawyer will also be available and there will be free bagged lunches. Attendees also have a chance to win a free month’s rent.

The event runs from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Registration is not required but can be made at justicecentercos.org/rent