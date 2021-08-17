Reminder: Manitou Incline to close ahead of Pikes Peak Marathon & Ascent

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
woman walking up manitou incline_148772

COLORADO SPRINGS — A temporary closure of the Manitou Incline, a popular hike in the Pikes Peak region, will be enforced Thursday, August 19 – Sunday, August 22, for the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent.

For more information on the Incline, including hours of operation and what you should know before you go, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/Incline.

The Ascent will also impact access to the summit of Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain. The summit is closed Saturday, Aug. 21 to highway visitors. Guests will be allowed to drive as far as Devils Playground, which is located at mile 16 of the 19-mile highway, starting at noon that day.

The North Slope Recreation Area will open at 7:30 a.m. 

Visitors should anticipate congestion along the highway and in the parking areas. Parking at Glen Cove will be reserved for race personnel only.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local