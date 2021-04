EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A remembrance ceremony to honor Deputy Jeff Hopkins was held Thursday.

Deputy Jeff Hopkins died April 1, 2020 at the age of 41 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. He is survived by his wife, Wendy, who had their first child in August.

He served with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years. His co-workers nicknamed him “Roadblock” because he was a massive guy at 6 feet 4 inches.