Remembrance candlelight vigil planned for Kelsey Berreth Friday night

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — It is coming up on the one year anniversary since Kelsey Berreth was last seen.

The Woodland Park Police Department is working with community members to put together a Remembrance Candlelight Vigil for Kelsey on Friday starting at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park, located at 412 N. Park Street.

The police department is also holding a celebration of life ceremony on Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m., at the Woodland Park Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

The 29-year-old was killed by her fiancé on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 2018. Frazee was convicted of first-degree murder on Monday.

“Kelsey Berreth was not only somebody’s daughter, sister, mother, family, friend and coworker, but she was a beloved shining light on this Earth,” a prosecutor said Monday.

Berreth’s family in a statement said she mattered. “She was our daughter a devoted loving mother, a sister, a friend and a valued pilot teaching the military how to fly.”

Many friends and coworkers talked about how Berreth’s life revolved around Kaylee, her little girl. Kaylee, Berreth and her fiancé’s child was born on Oct. 5, 2017, in Colorado Springs.

The Berreth family is seeking to adopt Kaylee. The custody hearing will be December 5, 2019.

In a statement from a coworker during the sentencing: “Even though I won’t see her again on this side of eternity, I know I’ll see her again one day and we’ll have our chats once again. It’s important for Kaylee to know how amazing her mother was.”

