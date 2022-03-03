COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — March 3, 2022 marks the 31st anniversary of the day United Airlines Flight 585 crashed into a Widefield Community Park, killing everyone on board.
On March 3, 1991 United Airlines Flight 585 departed Denver at 9:23 a.m. 19 minutes later, tragedy struck as the aircraft suddenly rolled to the right and pitched nose down.
Despite crew members’ efforts to save the aircraft, the plane crashed at a speed of 245 mph, just four miles away from the Colorado Springs Airport. In a matter of seconds, everyone on board was killed.
In total 25 lives were lost, five of them were crew members.
Passengers:
- Bonnie Bachman, Phoenix
- Dan Birkholz, 35, Colorado Springs
- Andy Bodnar, Toronto
- Mildred Brown, Copperas Cove, Tex.
- Dr. Bill Crabb, 51, Colorado Springs
- Clay Crawford, 72, Colorado Springs
- Jo Crawford, 65, Colorado Springs
- Robert Geissbuhler, 39, Colorado Springs
- Pam Gerdts, 39, Colorado Springs
- Fred Hoffman, 40, Colorado Springs
- Herald Holding, Colorado Springs
- Maurice Jenks, Littleton, Colo.
- Michael Kavanagh, Barna, Ireland
- Kevin Kodalen, Colorado Springs
- Dr. Andrzej J. Komor, 39, Warsaw, Poland
- Paula McGilvar, 43, Colorado Springs
- Vincent Riga, 55, Colorado Springs
- Lester Ross, Atlanta
- Dr. Peter J. Van Handel, 45, Colorado Springs
- Takashi Yoshida, Fukushima, Japan.
Crew Members:
- Hal L. Green, pilot, based in San Francisco
- Trish Eidson, first officer, based in San Francisco
- Anita Lucero, flight attendant, based in San Francisco
- Lisa Church, flight attendant, based in New York City
- Monica Smiley, flight attendant, based in New York City
Thursday, the Colorado Springs Airport posted a picture of the the memorial sitting area at Widefield Community Park. The gazebo was built to honor the 25 victims. 25 trees are planted in their memory.
According to an NTSB report, investigators originally believed wind was the reason for the crash, but after another similar crash happened and killed 132 people, Boeing announced a malfunctioning rudder was to blame.