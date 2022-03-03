COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — March 3, 2022 marks the 31st anniversary of the day United Airlines Flight 585 crashed into a Widefield Community Park, killing everyone on board.

On March 3, 1991 United Airlines Flight 585 departed Denver at 9:23 a.m. 19 minutes later, tragedy struck as the aircraft suddenly rolled to the right and pitched nose down.

Despite crew members’ efforts to save the aircraft, the plane crashed at a speed of 245 mph, just four miles away from the Colorado Springs Airport. In a matter of seconds, everyone on board was killed.

In total 25 lives were lost, five of them were crew members.

Passengers:

Bonnie Bachman, Phoenix

Dan Birkholz, 35, Colorado Springs

Andy Bodnar, Toronto

Mildred Brown, Copperas Cove, Tex.

Dr. Bill Crabb, 51, Colorado Springs

Clay Crawford, 72, Colorado Springs

Jo Crawford, 65, Colorado Springs

Robert Geissbuhler, 39, Colorado Springs

Pam Gerdts, 39, Colorado Springs

Fred Hoffman, 40, Colorado Springs

Herald Holding, Colorado Springs

Maurice Jenks, Littleton, Colo.

Michael Kavanagh, Barna, Ireland

Kevin Kodalen, Colorado Springs

Dr. Andrzej J. Komor, 39, Warsaw, Poland

Paula McGilvar, 43, Colorado Springs

Vincent Riga, 55, Colorado Springs

Lester Ross, Atlanta

Dr. Peter J. Van Handel, 45, Colorado Springs

Takashi Yoshida, Fukushima, Japan.

Crew Members:

Hal L. Green, pilot, based in San Francisco

Trish Eidson, first officer, based in San Francisco

Anita Lucero, flight attendant, based in San Francisco

Lisa Church, flight attendant, based in New York City

Monica Smiley, flight attendant, based in New York City

Thursday, the Colorado Springs Airport posted a picture of the the memorial sitting area at Widefield Community Park. The gazebo was built to honor the 25 victims. 25 trees are planted in their memory.





According to an NTSB report, investigators originally believed wind was the reason for the crash, but after another similar crash happened and killed 132 people, Boeing announced a malfunctioning rudder was to blame.