Remembering the Planned Parenthood shooting victims, four years later

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday, Nov. 27, 2019, marks the four-year anniversary of the Planned Parenthood Shooting in Colorado Springs.

The entire area in northwestern Colorado Springs was blocked off by police that day. A standoff with the admitted gunman, Robert Lewis Dear, went on for several hours before SWAT teams crashed their armed vehicles into the building.

The shooting killed 29-year-old Ke’arre Stewart, 36-year-old Jennifer Markovsky, and 44-year-old Officer Garrett Swasey, and injured nine others.

Stewart lost his life supporting a friend at the clinic. He was an Iraq war veteran and died trying to help others during the shooting. Witnesses told his family that Stewart was shot outside of the Planned Parenthood and ran inside to warn and protect others. He had a wife and two daughters.

Markovsky was originally from Hawaii. She left behind a husband and two kids. Her family said she was at the clinic supporting a friend.

Officer Swasey was worked for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs for 6 years. He was a loving husband, father of two kids and a co-pastor at Hope Chapel.

Today, we remember Garrett Swasey, who was killed in the line of duty 4 yrs ago at an active shooter situation. Garrett represented the best of us, and we continue to think about him and his family on this anniversary.#UCCSPolice #LODD #UCCS pic.twitter.com/zi7bP9wrNl — UCCS Police (@UCCSPolice) November 27, 2019

Five other officers and four other civilians were also injured from the shooting.

The shooter was charged with 179 counts, including murder and attempted murder after he was arrested during the five-hour standoff. Dear has admitted to the killings, saying, “I’m guilty. No trial. I’m a warrior for the babies.”

Dear has been held at the Colorado Mental Health Institute Pueblo since May 2016. On Nov. 4 Dear was found mentally incompetent to stand trial by a judge. His next review is scheduled for January 9.