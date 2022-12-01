(PARK COUNTY, Colo.) — It’s been five years since Maggie Long, a high school senior from Bailey, Colorado, was found murdered in her home on Dec. 1, 2017.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office, the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, along with state and federal agencies have never stopped the search for those responsible for Long’s death.

“We renew our commitment to her family and the Bailey community on this somber anniversary and beyond, in our quest for justice in this case,” said Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw.

Long’s family also released a statement on the anniversary of Maggie’s death.

“Maggie deserves justice. She was an irreplaceable, innocent soul with a majestic presence. She brought a joy to our family, her friends, and her community that will never be forgotten. Five years ago, she was horrifically murdered. We have endured an active investigation while processing the loss of our beloved Maggie.” Statement provided by the family of Maggie Long

According to the press release, a $75,000 reward is being offered in the case and anyone with information is asked to call the Maggie Long Task Force tip line at (303) 239-4243 or email: maggie.long.tips@state.co.us.

“Our hope is that someone with information will come forward so those responsible for Maggie’s death will be apprehended and held accountable. No other family should have to suffer such senseless loss,” stated the family of Maggie Long.

To date, and according to the Sheriff’s Office, there have been 237 tips reported in Long’s case.

“The Maggie Long Task Force believes at least three men were directly involved in Maggie’s murder. Based on their investigation, the Task Force believes these suspects spent a significant amount of time in the house with Maggie Long on December 1, 2017,” according to the press release.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, members of the Maggie Long Task Force will be handing out flyers to the Bailey community in an effort to garner tips or new information on the case. Postcards will also be sent to those living in Bailey, along with stickers for businesses in the area.