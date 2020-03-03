Remembering 29 years later United Airlines Flight 585

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday marks the 29th anniversary of the day United Airlines Flight 585 crashed into a Widefield Community Park, killing everyone on board.

United Airlines Flight 585 was traveling from Denver to Colorado Springs on March 3, 1991, when it crashed in Widefield, just four miles from the airport.

In nine seconds, 25 lives were lost, five of them were crew members.

At 09:23 a.m. Flight 585 departed Denver with 20 passengers and 5 crew members on board, and was scheduled to arrive in Colorado Springs at 09:46 a.m. At 09:37 a.m. the aircraft was cleared for a visual approach to runway 35. The aircraft then suddenly rolled to the right and pitched nose down. The crew tried to initiate a go-around by selecting 15-degree flaps and an increase in thrust. The altitude decreased rapidly and acceleration increased to over 4G until the aircraft crashed at a speed of 245 mph.

Passengers:

Bonnie Bachman, Phoenix

Dan Birkholz, 35, Colorado Springs

Andy Bodnar, Toronto

Mildred Brown, Copperas Cove, Tex.

Dr. Bill Crabb, 51, Colorado Springs

Clay Crawford, 72, Colorado Springs

Jo Crawford, 65, Colorado Springs

Robert Geissbuhler, 39, Colorado Springs

Pam Gerdts, 39, Colorado Springs

Fred Hoffman, 40, Colorado Springs

Herald Holding, Colorado Springs

Maurice Jenks, Littleton, Colo.

Michael Kavanagh, Barna, Ireland

Kevin Kodalen, Colorado Springs

Dr. Andrzej J. Komor, 39, Warsaw, Poland

Paula McGilvar, 43, Colorado Springs

Vincent Riga, 55, Colorado Springs

Lester Ross, Atlanta

Dr. Peter J. Van Handel, 45, Colorado Springs

Takashi Yoshida, Fukushima, Japan.

Crew Members:

Hal L. Green, pilot, based in San Francisco

Trish Eidson, first officer, based in San Francisco

Anita Lucero, flight attendant, based in San Francisco

Lisa Church, flight attendant, based in New York City

Monica Smiley, flight attendant, based in New York City

A memorial is in Widefield Community Park near Fontaine Blvd where the plane crashed and 25 trees were planted to remember the lives taken too soon.

Initial investigations believed that wind was the reason for the crash, but after another similar crash happened that killed 132 Boeing came out with the fact that the rudder had malfunctioning. The technical problem caused the plane to flip and then crash, according to the according to an NTSB report.