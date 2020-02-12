Remarkable Women: A mother’s love shared from one generation to another, meet Melissa Talbott

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News is celebrating remarkable women in southern Colorado, spending the next few weeks sharing the stories of women who were nominated by their friends or loved ones.

Out of dozens of submissions, FOX21 narrowed nominees down to the four most remarkable women in our community.

“My daughter Melissa-Montano Talbott is strong, and has faced many battles in her life,” said Roxanne Montano.

This daughter, mother, and dentist fought her way through dental school as a young, single mom.

“This is Trysten. He’s the reason why I became a dentist. I had him in high school and a lot of people would tell me that it was a big mistake and I would never graduate from high school, let alone go to college and I let that drive me,” said Talbott.

Talbott says Trysten was a very normal little boy.

“We took him to get an MMR vaccine and after that vaccine he had a seizure, and from that point on he was wiped out,” said Talbott.

That happened when Trysten was about two years old.

“He couldn’t speak anymore. He was like zombie, like lights are on, no one is home. He was just there. It took a long time for us to get him back but we never got the words back,” said Talbott.

Doctors told her Trysten needed to be institutionalized and that he would never live a normal life, to which she replied, ‘No Way’.

“I just didn’t accept those rules. That’s not how it’s going to be,” said Talbott.

Trysten, is now 22-years-old and still non-verbal, but continues to exceed expectations. He graduated from high school with honors, and is the happiest young man you’d be lucky enough to meet.

“He is remarkable. I just do what I have to do for him,” said Talbott.

But facing Trysten’s Autism head-on is just one of the many hurdles she’s overcome.

A little over four years ago, Talbott and her now husband, Jason, were expecting a new baby boy, Jaxson. During pregnancy, Jaxson was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

However, when Jaxson was born, Talbott says three cardiologists all told her and Jason that Jaxson was okay and sent them home.

“On our way home I got a call from another cardiologist that said, ‘I don’t think so. Can you come so I can do it on my machine in my office?’,” said Talbott.

Talbott says that cardiologist told them they needed to go immediately to Children’s Hospital and that Jaxson needed to go into heart surgery.

“He said he wouldn’t have made it through the weekend had that one cardiologist not caught that,” said Talbott.

Jaxson still has to have some tests run every now and then but is happy and healthy to this day and two years ago, the Talbotts expanded their family to five, welcoming their daughter Lexi into the world.

Talbott’s story of strength sent in to FOX21 by her mom showing a mother’s love shared from one generation to another.

“I hope I have shown in some small way how proud I am of my daughter. She is in it to win it for the long haul and tries to assist everyone who needs her help on this journey of life. Remarkable? Oh yes,” said Montano.

The top winner of FOX21’s Remarkable Women Contest will be announced March 6.