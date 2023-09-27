(MOFFAT, Colo.) — The remains of Suzanne Morphew, who has been missing from Chaffee County since Mother’s Day 2020, have been positively identified, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI said human remains were discovered during a search in the town of Moffat in Saguache County on Friday, Sept. 22. Those remains were positively identified as 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew by the El Paso County Coroner on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Morphew was reported missing from her home in Chaffee County on May 10, 2020.

The CBI said investigators were searching in the Moffat area on an investigation not related to the Morphew disappearance when the remains were discovered. The CBI said specific information about the location and the state of the remains are being withheld at this time.

No arrests have been made, the CBI said.

“While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the sheriff’s office deeply,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze. “We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne.”

The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.