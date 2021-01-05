Registration for COVID vaccine in Fremont County 70-years-old & above

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment (FCDPHE) said they have created an email account for people enquiring about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county said to be put on the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list please email your name, address, date of birth, and phone number to COVIDVaccine@fremontco.com

The Hotline number is 719-276-7421. Due to extremely high volume calls they are receiving it is best to use the email instead of calling about vaccine for 70+ if people are able to.

FCDPHE does not have an exact date of when a sufficient vaccine supply will be allocated to the county.

Colorado’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan has been updated to include people age 70 and older and some essential frontline workers in Phase 1B.

