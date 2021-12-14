Registered sex offender in El Paso County jailed on new sex assault charge

Dennis Hase, a registered sex offender in El Paso County, has again been charged with sexual assault.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — On Monday, December 13, the Fountain Police Department reports that it dispatched officers in response to reports of harassment.

When they arrived to a home on Squirrel Creek Road, they found an adult woman with swelling and bruising on her face. Officers also determined the woman had been sexually assaulted.

They later identified the suspect as 62-year-old Dennis Hase.

Hase is a sexually violent predator who is already registered with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

He has prior sentences from crimes that occured from 1990 through 2016, to include: sexual assault on a child, criminal mischief, and attempted burglary.

Hase has been taken into custody and charged with sexual assault, assault in the third degree, and soliciting for prostitution.