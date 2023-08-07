(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Lace-up your shoes for the 24th Annual Down Syndrome Walk and join FOX21 News, SOCO CW, and the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association (CSDSA) on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

The walk begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, followed by brunch, plus there will be a kids fun zone, bounce houses, dancing, games, and much more.

All those interested can register, here. If you can’t participate in the run but would like to make a donation to the CSDSA, click here. The money raised supports local families who have a loved one with Down Syndrome.

FOX21 Evening News Anchor Taylor Bishop will Emcee the event.