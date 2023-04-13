(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 12th Annual Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament is coming up this May in Colorado Springs.

The tournament raises money for several causes across Southern Colorado including; First Tee – Southern Colorado, scholarships for students pursuing public safety degrees at Pikes Peak State College, and the City’s Spirit of the Springs initiatives.

“We give Spirit of the Springs awards to people in Colorado Springs that do tremendous things to promote our community and this tournament also finances this program,” said Mayor John Suthers.

What you need to know: 2023 Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament

Thursday, May 11

The Broadmoor Golf Club’s West Course

Register for the event

Become a Sponsor

7:00 a.m. Breakfast and Check-in

8:00 a.m. Shotgun Start

1:00 p.m. Awards Luncheon

FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister will be the Emcee of the event and interviewed Mayor Suthers on FOX21 Morning News, Thursday, April 13.

Mayor Suthers spoke to Matt about his favorite parts of the annual tournament.

“Number one, it’s a good cause, number two, you meet a wide diversity of people in Colorado Springs that are contributing to our economy, our nonprofits, all that sort of thing, and it’s typically a beautiful day at a beautiful place, you can’t beat it,” said Mayor Suthers.

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy: FOX21 News

To attend, you must first register for the event online through the link above.

FOX21 News is a Platinum sponsor for the 2023 Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament.