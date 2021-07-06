“Red-Tailed Hawk” selected as New Cheyenne Mountain High School mascot

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain High School has a new mascot.

Before the new bill was signed into law banning the use of Native American mascots in public schools, the D-12 Board of Education decided to replace “Indians” as the high school’s mascot.

The School District posted the below statement on the school’s website:

The D-12 Board of Education has officially adopted the Red-Tailed Hawk as the new mascot to represent Cheyenne Mountain High School. More than 2,700 alumni, parents, students, and others responded to the district’s online poll of prospective new mascots which identified the Red-Tailed Hawk as the most popular choice. Go Hawks!