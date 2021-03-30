Red Rocks announces 2021 opening date, first concerts

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been a long year without the joys of live music, at least not the way we used to enjoy it.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre announced Tuesday it will open, with state approval, at a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue is celebrating is 80th anniversary this summer.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre will open, with State approval, at a capacity of 2,500 people! You should see announcements soon 👀



We’re so excited about the imminent return of live music to #RedRocksCO, and look forward to welcoming you back for a fantastic 80th anniversary summer 🤘 pic.twitter.com/uYz5lK5Nl8 — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) March 30, 2021

Last year the venue was only permitted 175 people, less than 2% of its 9,500 capacity.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Red Rocks, told FOX31 most early season shows have been rescheduling to 2022 or have been canceled. Many artists aren’t able or willing to travel to Red Rocks with less than half the expected ticket revenue.

“A lot of people assume a band just shows up and plays music, but there are travel costs. What you see on stage is only part of what happens,” said Kitts. “In order for them to break even or make a little bit of money they do have to play for close to whatever that capacity is.”

End of season shows however, have a better chance of staying on the lineup as capacity rules could change.

“It’s just going to be great to be outside, see a show after a year of being shut down,” said Kitts. “Being able to gather and spend a night with your friends under the stars is going to feel pretty damn good again.”

Average ticket price sales should stay the same this year, especially considering many of the shows on the 2021 lineup were pre-sold in 2020. You can book tickets at redrocksonline.com.

In a typical year, Red Rocks will host more than 150 shows. In 2019, there were 160. This year however, the venue could see less than 100 with a late start to the concert season.

“This is Red Rock’s 80th anniversary season so we are really excited to be back in the venue, put on some shows and celebrate one of the most iconic places in Colorado,” said Kitts.

Masks will be required for concert goers and every other row in the amphitheater will be blocked off to promote social distancing.

LOTUS will kick off the season April 24 and 25. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 2.

The venue also announced Tuesday that David Gray has been rescheduled to July 21, 2022. If you already have a ticket and would like to attend the new date, no action is required. Your ticket will be valid for the new date. If tickets were purchased through AXS, you will have the option to transfer, sell or refund your tickets if you can no longer attend the show.

Visit the Red Rocks events calendar for a full list of shows that are currently scheduled, as well as a look at what has been postponed.