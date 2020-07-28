Red Cross recruits virtually, seeks volunteers during Colorado’s wildfire season

COLORADO SPRINGS– Red Cross of Colorado is seeking local volunteers due to COVID-19 during Colorado’s wildfire season.

The Red Cross needs volunteers to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks to help those in need in the event of a disaster. They have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available.

Due to the coronavirus, recruiting and some training’s are being held virtually.

If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license, the Red Cross needs your support. Volunteers are needed in shelters to help assess people’s health.

Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. RNs supervise all clinical tasks.

Roles are also available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses and medical students. They need volunteers who can provide care as delegated by a licensed nurse in shelters. This could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies.

The Red Cross is also looking for established partner organizations to support the pet sheltering effort.

“The coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur. In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community,” said Eric Myers, Interim Regional Disaster Officer. “Train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answer the call to help if the need arises here in our region.”

>>Click here to volunteer on the Red Cross website.