Red Cross of Colorado opens one overnight shelter, one warming shelter for tonight’s cold

DENVER – The American Red Cross of Colorado has re-opened a warming center and an overnight shelter for stranded travelers or anyone needing refuge from the extreme cold and winter weather tonight.
Overnight Shelter
- Patriot Learning Center – 11990 Swingline Road, Falcon, CO 80831
Warming Center – Open 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- St. Peter Catholic Church – 55 Jefferson St, Monument, CO 80132
For more details visit http://cowyredcrossblog.org/Feb22-warming-center. The link will be updated as conditions change.