Red Cross of Colorado opens one overnight shelter, one warming shelter for tonight’s cold

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER – The American Red Cross of Colorado has re-opened a warming center and an overnight shelter for stranded travelers or anyone needing refuge from the extreme cold and winter weather tonight.

Overnight Shelter

  • Patriot Learning Center – 11990 Swingline Road, Falcon, CO 80831

Warming Center – Open 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

  • St. Peter Catholic Church – 55 Jefferson St, Monument, CO 80132

For more details visit http://cowyredcrossblog.org/Feb22-warming-center. The link will be updated as conditions change.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local