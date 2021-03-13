Red Cross has ‘warming shelters’ on standby in case drivers are trapped on roads

COLORADO SPRINGS — In the event, severe weather hits southern Colorado. The American Red Cross said they have identified places where to set up warming centers around the state.

Red Cross works with cities and counties across the state to identify places that can be these shelters. That way if I-25 or other roads are shut down and drivers become stuck, people won’t be completely stranded.

Red Cross warming centers provide shelter, water, coffee, food and snacks.

I chatted with the @COWYRedCross today on the upcoming storm. They said Red Cross volunteers are on stand by and locations for warming shelters have been identified in the event drivers on stranded on interstates. Stay with @FOX21News for the latest. pic.twitter.com/G2Xm31Mxqi — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) March 13, 2021

The shelters will practice all COVID protocols. There are screening checkpoints upon entry and throughout the stay- The Red Cross also requires masks and areas for people are set up to allow for social distancing. All volunteers have also all been trained in our COVID protocols and procedures, according to Andrea Carlson.

The Red Cross has activated and staffed three warming shelters in the following locations:



1. Kilmer Elementary 4285 Walker Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80908

2. St. Peter Catholic Church 55 Jefferson St, Monument, CO 80132

3. Patriot Learning Center 11990 Swingline Rd, Peyton, CO 80831 (actually in Falcon near Woodmen Rd & Hwy 24)

The National Weather Service is predicting a significant winter storm to hit various parts of Colorado over the weekend. Winter weather poses unique challenges to people faced with bitter cold, snow and ice.

The American Red Cross provided the tips below to stay safe if you are in the path of winter storms.

HEAT YOUR HOME SAFELY

Home heating is the second leading cause of fires in this country. To reduce the risk of heating-related fires, the Red Cross recommends these steps:

All heaters need space. Keep children, pets and things that can burn (paper, matches, bedding, furniture, clothing, carpets, and rugs) at least three feet away from heating equipment. If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface (such as ceramic tile floor), not on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes. Plug power cords directly into outlets – never into an extension cord. Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace. Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home. Turn off portable space heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep.



(More home fire safety information available here)

DOWNLOAD APPS People can download the Red Cross Emergency App for instant access to weather alerts for their area and where loved ones live. Expert medical guidance and a hospital locator are included in the First Aid App in case travelers encounter any mishaps. Both apps are available to download for free in app stores or at redcross.org/apps

STAY SAFE DURING WINTER WEATHER

Wear layers of clothing, a hat, mittens and waterproof, insulated boots. Be careful when tackling strenuous tasks like shoveling snow in cold temperatures. Check on your neighbors, especially elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and children. Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water. Watch for hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia symptoms include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. Frostbite symptoms include numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness, or waxy feeling skin.

WINTER TRAVEL SAFETY

Stay off the road if possible, during severe weather. If you must drive in winter weather, follow these tips: