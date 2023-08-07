(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity is partnering with GreenSheen Paint for a free paint recycling day on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The event will be held on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sand Creek High School. At the event, anyone can recycle unused, unwanted, and leftover paint free of charge, and donations to Pikes Peak Habitat will also be accepted.

“We’re thrilled to offer this opportunity to El Paso County,” says Jeff White, Pikes Peak Habitat Chief Programs Officer. “Last year, the ReStores saved 17,575 gallons of paint from landfills through our recycling programs, and we hope this event makes paint recycling accessible to even more people.”

Pikes Peak Habitat said paint must be original, non-leaking, and in labeled containers. Sample sizes, as well as one to five-gallon containers, are accepted. Recycled materials include oil-based, acrylic, and latex paints along with stains, shellacs, lacquers, sealers, varnishes, and urethanes.

Spray paint, paint thinners, solvents, cleaning agents, adhesives, roof patch materials, drywall mud, driveway sealers, automotive paints, and other hazardous wastes will not be accepted.

Pikes Peak Habitat recommends reservations for smooth drop-off. Anyone who brings paint will receive a donation slip with a coupon for the Pikes Peak ReStores. Pikes Peak Habitat said donated paint is recycled into GreenSheen eco-friendly latex paint, which is carried at the ReStore South location at 411 South Wahsatch Avenue.