Recreation businesses suffering from algae bloom

COLORADO SPRINGS — Prospect lake in Colorado Springs closed for contamination after parks officials believe the warm temps and the high amount of nutrients in the water caused the outbreak of harmful algae.

Last week parks and rec noticed a lot of fish dying off in prospect lake …

They tested the water and realized they had an outbreak of green-blue algae or algae bloom.

Prospect Lake still looks pretty from a distance, but if you take a closer look ha you see can make you sick.

About 70 sign put up all around the lake, hoping to save lives.

“The algae get an abundance of nutrients and a good chunk of sunlight and takes off,” said Erik Rodriguez with Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation. “It releases a toxin called Microcystin.”

That has made the water basically poisonous.

The colorado department of public health and environment says swimming and drinking the contaminated water. Is toxic to humans, and worse for pets.

“The toxin will dry into fur, they will lick it and get a high concentration and it will kill them,” said Rodriguez.

This icky stuff also polluting profits.

“I’m the owner of SUP colorado springs,” said Jacob Figeroa.

He said usually has 50-100 people paddle the lake daily in the summer, but the restrictions hurting business.

“It affects us tremendously,” said Figeroa. “We are seasonable business, having the late shutdown affects the activities and the business itself.”

Figeroa said his business still operates out of quail lake which is not affected by the algae but, does say prospect lake is bigger and often busier for him.

Rodriguez said they are trying to speed up the process, but ultimately nature will need to run its course.

“We are currently pushing water, fill the lake up, aerate that water, getting some O2 that will let the bloom go away, being somewhat proactive.”

To learn more about symptoms or how to identify the harmful algae, tap here.